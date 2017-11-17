Driver flees after leading officers on vehicle pursuit along interstates in central Arkansas, police say

Police say at least one person fled authorities after leading officers on a chase along interstate highways in central Arkansas.

The pursuit began around 11:15 p.m. Thursday as an officer with the Mayflower Police Department attempted to pull a vehicle over Interstate 40 near Mayflower, said Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police.

Additional information regarding why police initially attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle was not immediately available.

Sadler said that after the vehicle failed to stop, the pursuit moved south on I-40, along Interstate 430 and eventually to the Cantrell Road exit, where at least one person fled the vehicle.

A search continued into the early morning hours, Sadler said. No one was found, and the vehicle was seized by authorities.

Multiple agencies were involved including the Pulaski County sheriff’s office, Sadler said.

An investigation is ongoing.