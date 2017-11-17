Home / Latest News /
Trump calls Democrats 'obstructionists' on taxes
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:07 p.m.
President Donald Trump says the Democrats could exert greater sway over the shape of tax overhaul legislation if they weren't focused wholly on defeating it.
In a pre-dawn tweet Friday, Trump said: "If Democrats were not such obstructionists and understood the power of lower taxes, we would be able to get many of their ideas into Bill."
In another post to his Twitter account, the president lauded "Great numbers on Stocks and the Economy."
He wrote: "If we get Tax Cuts and Reform, we'll really see some great results."
Trump has been exultant in the wake of House passage Thursday of a large tax cut bill that ranks as his and the Republican Party's top legislative priority. He visited the U.S. Capitol ahead of the vote to talk to fellow Republicans there.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
Comment on: Trump calls Democrats 'obstructionists' on taxes
JakeTidmore says... November 17, 2017 at 12:35 p.m.
Gawdallmighty, I hope the Dems and those enlightened Repubs keep obstructing this "Rob the poor, give to the rich" tax ripoff plan. The brainwashed are drenched in the piss put out by this man and insist that it smells like petunias and that it's only a spring shower. Pity the fools, to cite master psychologist Mr T.
**
Business Insider: President Donald Trump's new tax plan may result in the richest getting richer and the middle class eventually seeing a slight tax increase, a study released Friday found.
In an initial analysis of the nine-page framework for tax reform, the Urban Institute and Brookings Institution's Tax Policy Center found that Americans among the top 1% of earners would see the bulk of the plan's benefits, while lower- and middle-class Americans — even most upper-class people — would see few benefits.
**
Paul Shea, Sun Journal: It is a strange time to be considering a major tax cut.
The economy is healthy and in no need of fiscal stimulus. The national debt is 77 percent of gross domestic product, the highest since the aftermath of World War II, and growing. Yet Congressional Republicans hope to pass a $1.7 trillion tax overhaul by Christmas, while making no attempt to pay for it. Although there is a need for responsible, deficit-neutral tax reform, the current plan is reckless policy that will hurt most Americans and most Mainers.
The fiscal outlook is atrocious. Even without a tax cut, the Congressional Budget Office projects that debt will reach 91.2 percent of GDP by 2027, requiring interest payments equal to 2.9 percent of GDP. Both figures are dangerously high. This is why in 10 years, taxes will likely be higher than today, even if the Republican plan fails.
