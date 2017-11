The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1600 Bishop St., residence, Ednel Dulcio, 1:26 p.m. Nov. 8, property valued at $694.

72204

• 4321 W. 16th St., business, Ranee Yielding, 11 a.m. Oct. 27, property valued at $1,600.

• 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, business, Courtney Bailes, noon Nov. 5, property valued at $850.

• 902 S. Woodrow St., residence, Marcus Bruton, 9:44 p.m. Nov. 6, property value unknown.

• 3019 W. 19th St., residence, Jimmy Ellis, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 7, property valued at $1,152.

• 2100 S. Taylor St., residence, Isaiah Rucker, 3 p.m. Nov. 7, property valued at $600.

• 5418 W. 33rd St., residence, Lakesttia Perry, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 7, property valued at $2,800.

• 3700 W. 17th St., business, Dax Gary, 6 p.m. Nov. 7, property valued at $1,651.

• 3901 S. University Ave., business, Jennifer Gray, 8:03 p.m. Nov. 7, property value unknown.

• 8211 Pine Summit Court, residence, Alberto Gonzalez, 8 a.m. Nov. 9, cash totaling $400, property valued at $25.

• 4301 W. 26th St., residence, Doris Smith, 8:05 a.m. Nov. 9, property valued at $599.

• 3019 W. 19th St., residence, Jimmy Ellis, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9, property valued at $200.

• 7826 Ascension Road, residence, Cynthia Deno, noon Nov. 9, property valued at $694.

72205

• 2123 Labette Manor Drive, residence, Kyara Morris, 12:53 a.m. Nov. 6, property value unknown.

• 6704 Bluebird Drive, residence, unknown, 11:32 a.m. Nov. 7, property value unknown.

• 7317 H St., residence, Zach Polett, 11:23 a.m. Nov. 9, property value unknown.

• 417 Colonial Court, residence, Ben Franks, 3:43 p.m. Nov. 9, property value unknown.

• 522 Rice St., residence, Kara Hardin, 5:45 a.m. Nov. 10, property valued at $150.

72206

• 2201 S. Scott St., residence, Bobby Walker, 2 a.m. Nov. 5, property valued at $1,401.

• 2115 Broadway St., residence, Pamela Walker, 5 a.m. Nov. 7, property valued at $200.

• 1400 W. 18th St., residence, Shawnda Weathersby, 7 a.m. Nov. 7, property valued at $3,705.

72209

• 1 Cooperative Way, business, Tim Rowlett, 5 p.m. Nov. 3, property value unknown.

• 10017 Chicot Road, residence, Michael Graham, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 5, property valued at $3,061.

• 8917 Tedburn Circle, business, unknown, 12:05 a.m. Nov. 6, property valued at $151.

• 8524 Baseline Road, business, Singh Jagroop, 2:17 a.m. Nov. 6, property value unknown.

• 4906 Trinity Drive, residence, Kesaundra Brazell, 3:10 p.m. Nov. 6, property value unknown.

• 4017 Arapaho Trail, residence, Kimberly Anderson, 9:43 p.m. Nov. 6, property valued at $301.

• 25 Saxony Circle, residence, Angel Bosley, 8:58 a.m. Nov. 7, property value unknown.

• 3 Southaven Court, residence, Lewis Clemmons, 10:40 a.m. Nov. 8, property valued at $1,162.

• 15 Warren Drive, residence, Ebony Bluitt, 9:26 p.m. Nov. 11, property valued at $400.

72211

• 13111 W. Markham St., residence, Jade Summerville, 10:50 a.m. Nov. 5, property valued at $4,000.

• 12312 Chenal Parkway, business, Shawn Griffin, 2 a.m. Nov. 7, cash totaling $1,307, property valued at $800.

• 1509 Green Mountain Drive, business, unknown, 3:48 a.m. Nov. 10, property value unknown.

72212

• 1912 Green Mountain Drive, residence, Kevin Williams, 6 p.m. Nov. 5, cash totaling $3,000.

• 1912 Green Mountain Drive, residence, Tamera Molden, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 9, cash totaling $500.

North Little Rock

72114

• 909 W. 22nd St., Apt. B, business, unknown, 12:30 p.m. Nov. 3, property valued at $1,300.

• 1507 N. Chandler St., residence, Ray Smith, 1 a.m. Nov. 5, property valued at $3,135.

• 608 N. Willow St., residence, Levi Halbrook, 7 a.m. Nov. 8, property valued at $250.

• 812 W. 24th St., residence, Erin Bunce, 4 p.m. Nov. 8, property valued at $290.

• 105 N. Smothers St., business, unknown, 1:34 a.m. Nov. 9, property valued at $399.

• 812 W. 24th St., residence, Erin Bunce, 9 a.m. Nov. 9, property valued at $732.

72116

• 3900 McCain Park Drive, Bldg. 9 Apt. 150, residence, Alfred Watson, 9 p.m. Nov. 5, property valued at $9,730.

• 4720 John F. Kennedy Blvd., business, unknown, 2:57 a.m. Nov. 7, cash totaling $180, property valued at $1,815.

72117

• 214 Prothro St., residence, Chris Fawley, 6 p.m. Nov. 6, property valued at $250.

• 5010 E. Broadway St., residence, Dennis Fisk, 6 p.m. Nov. 8, property valued at $1,150.

• 1005 Healy St., residence, Dwight Hulsey Jr., 6 p.m. Nov. 8, property valued at $1,200.

Metro on 11/19/2017