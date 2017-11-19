Fouke man charged in sex assault of boys

A 77-year-old man accused of sexual misconduct with three teen boys must wear a leg monitor and remain on house arrest while his case proceeds.

Kenneth Richards of Fouke is accused of inappropriately touching two 14-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy, according to a search warrant affidavit used to create the following account.

The boys reported to authorities that they had been working for Richards for about two weeks when he began trying to touch them inappropriately while driving them around.

The boys said Richards made them view pornography with him at his home in Fouke in the 100 block of Attaway Avenue.

According to the search warrant documents, investigators collected computer equipment and digital storage devices as well as two iPhones. They found a box of discs marked "Ken's XXX videos, keep out" and a disc labeled "XXX" with the date Oct. 23, 2017, written on it, documents say.

Richards admitted to giving the boys alcohol and admitted to performing a sex act on one of the 14-year-old boys, according to authorities.

The Miller County sheriff's office arrested Richards on Nov. 9 on two counts of indecency with a child, one count of second-degree sexual assault and one count of rape.

At an initial court appearance, Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson set Richards' bail at $75,000 and ordered that he remain on house arrest and wear a GPS leg monitor.

Richards was also ordered to have no contact with the boys. He is to appear in court Dec. 5. The most serious of the charges, rape, is punishable by 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

