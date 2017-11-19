Teen falls from boat, drowns in Arkansas lake

A Judsonia teen drowned after falling out of a boat Friday evening in White County, authorities said Saturday.

According to a news release from the White County sheriff’s office, a caller reported that around 5:50 p.m., a boy disappeared into Lake Bald Knob, about 15 miles outside Searcy.

Deputies searched for the teen with the assistance of agencies including the White County Dive Team, Survival Flight 6, the Bald Knob Police Department, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

A few hours into the search, authorities found the body of the boy. He was later identified as 15-year-old Ethan Dwayne Martin of Judsonia.