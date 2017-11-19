Man shot in leg while fleeing fight, police say; suspect held at Arkansas jail

A man was shot in the leg as he attempted to flee a fight Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department.

Authorities received a call about two men fighting in the 200 block of South Main Street about 9:30 a.m.

According to the release, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, hitting the victim in the leg as he fled.

Police said the gunshot wound was not life-threatening.

The shooter was taken to Craighead County jail, where he remained Sunday afternoon. At that time, police had not released the identity of the victim or the shooter.