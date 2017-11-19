Home / Latest News /
Man shot in leg while fleeing fight, police say; suspect held at Arkansas jail
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 1:54 p.m.
A man was shot in the leg as he attempted to flee a fight Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department.
Authorities received a call about two men fighting in the 200 block of South Main Street about 9:30 a.m.
According to the release, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, hitting the victim in the leg as he fled.
Police said the gunshot wound was not life-threatening.
The shooter was taken to Craighead County jail, where he remained Sunday afternoon. At that time, police had not released the identity of the victim or the shooter.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man shot in leg while fleeing fight, police say; suspect held at Arkansas jail
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.