Police say man killed in stabbing, van strike

A man died early Saturday after he was run over by a van driven by his wife, who was trying to hit others who had been involved in an altercation with the victim at a Little Rock club, authorities said.

The death of 45-year-old Clyde Hatchett is being investigated as a homicide, though the cause of death wasn't known as of Saturday. Police said it also appeared that he had been stabbed.

According to a news release from the Little Rock Police Department, officers were called about 3:30 a.m. to Big Dawgs Motorcycle Club on Asher Avenue near Cedar Street.

In the parking lot outside the club, officers found the body of a man later identified as Hatchett. The North Little Rock resident was surrounded by a "large amount of blood" and was "obviously deceased," authorities said.

Witnesses at the scene told officers that a disturbance in the club led to a fight in the parking lot, during which a group stabbed Hatchett at least once and hit his wife repeatedly, according to a police report.

Hatchett's wife was attempting to hit his attackers when she ran him down with a Dodge Caravan, Little Rock police said.

The 35-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. As of Saturday afternoon, investigators were awaiting her release to conduct an interview.

No one had been charged in the fight. The investigation is ongoing.

The killing is the 51st of the year in Little Rock.

Metro on 11/19/2017