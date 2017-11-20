Subscribe Register Login
Monday, November 20, 2017, 4:29 p.m.

Bill Clinton to appear in Little Rock for conversation with Liberian president

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 2:58 p.m.

former-president-bill-clinton-delivers-remarks-during-a-summit-on-the-countrys-opioid-epidemic-at-the-johns-hopkins-bloomberg-school-of-public-health-in-baltimore-monday-oct-30-2017

PHOTO BY AP/PATRICK SEMANSKY

Former President Bill Clinton delivers remarks during a summit on the country's opioid epidemic at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.



Bill Clinton is returning to Little Rock in December, this time accompanied by the president of Liberia.

On Monday, the Clinton School of Public Service announced that the former U.S. president will appear at the Statehouse Convention Center on Dec. 4 for a conversation with Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Sirleaf is the first woman to be elected as a head of state in Africa, according to a news release. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 for her work to end violence against women.

The conversation is part of the Clinton School’s Frank and Kula Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series.

Tickets to the event are free and must be reserved by Nov. 29.

