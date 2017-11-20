Emergency services company identifies 3 killed in medical helicopter crash in Arkansas

Officials have named the three people killed in a medical helicopter crash Sunday evening in a rural part of eastern Arkansas.

In a statement, Pine Bluff-based Pafford Air One identified the victims as 46-year-old pilot Michael "Mike" Bollen of Hot Springs; 61-year-old flight nurse James "Jim" Lawson Spruiell of Sulligent, Ala.; and 26-year-old flight paramedic John "Trey" Auld III of Shreveport, La.

Spruiell and Auld worked for Pafford Air One, the release states. Bollen was a pilot for Air Methods Corp. of Englewood, Colo.

The aircraft was reportedly owned, operated and maintained by Air Methods Corp for Pafford Air One, which provides emergency transport in Arkansas as well as three surrounding states.

The Federal Aviation Administration also released its preliminary report Monday on the helicopter crash.

The agency said its early findings show that a Bell 407 Rotorcraft helicopter with three people on board crashed “under unknown circumstances” Sunday evening about 10 miles from DeWitt. No patients were on board at the time.

Officials say the helicopter was was flying from Pine Bluff to Helena Regional Medical Center.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said the National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation. The panel was set to arrive at the crash site by Monday afternoon.

"We are all devastated and profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of these valued EMS colleagues and friends," Pafford Air One Director Dustin Ross said in a statement.

Melody Daniel, a spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, said Monday that her agency would not be providing any additional updates until findings about the crash were released.

Calls to reach the Arkansas County sheriff’s office and coroner for comment were not immediately returned.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

