IPad takes police to stolen car in LR

Little Rock police tracked a stolen vehicle on Sunday using the GPS software on an iPad in the car, according to an arrest report.

Using the "Find My iPhone" feature, officers tracked a stolen iPad to the area near Frazier Pike and West Damsite Road in Little Rock about 9 a.m. Sunday morning, the report stated.

There, they found Corey Hern, 22, of Sweet Home asleep inside a stolen car along with the iPad, the report said.

Police also found 15 keys that had been shaved down, which thieves often use to enter vehicles, the report said.

Hern was charged with theft of property and auto breaking or entering.

He was being held without bail at the Pulaski County jail Sunday evening.

Sex in car leads to break-in suspect

Little Rock police on Sunday afternoon found a couple having sex in a limousine at an abandoned house, according to an arrest report.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Battery Street at noon about a suspicious vehicle at an abandoned lot, the report said.

Police said that inside the car, they found Danielle West, 40, of Little Rock engaging in sex with another person whom the report did not identify. West was arrested on an outstanding burglary warrant, the report said.

She remained at the Pulaski County jail Sunday night without bail.

Metro on 11/20/2017