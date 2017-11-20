Subscribe Register Login
Monday, November 20, 2017, 2:47 p.m.

In Little Rock, Arkansas veterans meet with congressmen

By Hunter Field

This article was published today at 2:30 p.m.


Arkansas veterans had the chance to meet face to face with the chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Veterans Affairs on Monday morning.

U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tennessee, joined U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, at the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Arkansas' capital city for a town hall-style meeting. The congressmen talked about coming initiatives, recent legislation and took questions and comments from veterans in attendance.

Afterward, Roe said that he heard some good ideas.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

