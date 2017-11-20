Home / Latest News /
In Little Rock, Arkansas veterans meet with congressmen
By Hunter Field
This article was published today at 2:30 p.m.
Arkansas veterans had the chance to meet face to face with the chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Veterans Affairs on Monday morning.
U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tennessee, joined U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, at the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Arkansas' capital city for a town hall-style meeting. The congressmen talked about coming initiatives, recent legislation and took questions and comments from veterans in attendance.
Afterward, Roe said that he heard some good ideas.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
