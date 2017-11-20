Man accused of killing 1, injuring 1 in shooting outside Arkansas nightclub

Police say they have arrested a man in a shooting that left one Arkansas resident dead and another injured Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the El Dorado Police Department, Corey D. Tate surrendered around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

The search for the 44-year-old began Sunday after officers were dispatched to the Brick House Club, 1814 Junction City Road, around 3:30 a.m. that day.

In the parking lot outside the nightclub, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Brandon M. Sanders, 32, of Little Rock, died after arriving at a nearby hospital, authorities said. Casey C. Frazier, 33, of El Dorado was reportedly transferred to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for further treatment.

Tate remained in police custody Monday afternoon. He faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.