Monday, November 20, 2017, 9:02 a.m.

Man drowns after boat capsizes on Arkansas River during duck hunt

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.



A Yell County man drowned over the weekend after his boat capsized on the Arkansas River during a duck hunt, authorities said.

Chase Standridge, 22, was on the river in high winds on Saturday afternoon between Knoxville and Cabin Creek in south Johnson County, said Keith Stephens, a spokesman for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

From the bank, Standridge's friends watched his boat overturn, Stephens said in an email.

Game and Fish Commission divers found Standridge's body in about 7 feet of water near Cabin Creek about 26 hours later.

Standridge did not appear to be wearing a life jacket, Stephens said.

Metro on 11/20/2017

Print Headline: Yell County man drowns in river

