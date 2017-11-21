Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, November 21, 2017, 7:13 p.m.

FBI offering $20,000 for information about Arkansas woman's disappearance

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 5:29 p.m.

PHOTO BY FBI

Susan Cooper



The FBI and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are offering $20,000 for information about the disappearance of an Arkansas woman.

Susan Cooper, then 45, was last seen in Malvern in September 2016, according to a news release from the FBI's Little Rock office.

Authorities said the woman has blue eyes, blonde hair and multiple tattoos on her arm, shoulder, thigh and calf.

The money is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for her disappearance, the agency said.

Comments on: FBI offering $20,000 for information about Arkansas woman's disappearance

Arkansas Online