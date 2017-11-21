Home / Latest News /
FBI offering $20,000 for information about Arkansas woman's disappearance
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 5:29 p.m.
The FBI and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are offering $20,000 for information about the disappearance of an Arkansas woman.
Susan Cooper, then 45, was last seen in Malvern in September 2016, according to a news release from the FBI's Little Rock office.
Authorities said the woman has blue eyes, blonde hair and multiple tattoos on her arm, shoulder, thigh and calf.
The money is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for her disappearance, the agency said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: FBI offering $20,000 for information about Arkansas woman's disappearance
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.