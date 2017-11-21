Governor sets special election for state Senate seat left vacant by lawmaker's death

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday called for a special primary election to be held Feb. 13 for a vacant state Senate seat.

The special primary will be followed by a special election May 22 — the same day as next year’s regular primary election.

The seat was held by Russellville Republican Greg Standridge, who died Thursday at age 50. The Republican governor issued the proclamation calling for the special election in Senate District 16 on Tuesday afternoon.

A funeral was held for Standridge on Tuesday morning at First Baptist Church in Russellville. Standridge, the owner of an insurance agency, had served in the state Senate since April 2015. He died after a battle with cancer.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.