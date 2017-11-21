LR man charged in car theft, crash

A man fleeing a traffic accident in a stolen car on Saturday caused a wreck that injured two other people, according to an arrest report.

Officers tried to stop Jonathan Bradford, 22, of Little Rock in a stolen white Mercedes at 19th and Brown streets in Little Rock on Saturday afternoon, but Bradford fled, the report said.

He struck another vehicle, injuring himself and two people in the other car.

Bradford and the two crash victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police arrested Bradford after he received medical attention, and he was charged with theft by receiving, fleeing, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

He remained in the Pulaski County jail Monday night without bond.

Deputies search for missing jail TV

The television in the lobby at the Pulaski County jail vanished over the weekend, a sheriff's office spokesman said Monday.

The 24-inch Sceptre, valued at $120 three years ago, disappeared Saturday, said Lt. Cody Burk, a Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman.

The TV usually plays in the 24-hour public lobby where inmates are released.

Burk said that deputies are reviewing surveillance video as part of the investigation.

Robbers said to get 3 wallets, $1,420

Three men told Little Rock police that robbers pointed a gun at them and demanded they get on the ground before taking more than $1,400 from them early Sunday.

According to a report, the victims said they were approached shortly before 12:15 a.m. in the 8100 block of Stanton Road, a few blocks from Interstate 30, by two black males. One brandished a gun and told them to get on the ground, authorities said.

The robbers then demanded their wallets, the report states, which contained debit and credit cards, a $1,500 payroll check and $1,420 in cash.

The three Little Rock residents -- ages 27, 36 and 38 -- described one robber as having braids, dark skin and a black bandanna and clothing. The other was listed as having short hair and gold teeth.

No suspects were listed, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Break-in damages clinic, yields $13

A thief who broke into a west Little Rock doctor's office damaged a door at the business and stole cash, authorities said.

According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded Friday morning to Pleasant Valley Ophthalmology, a medical clinic located at 11825 Hinson Road, across the street from the Pleasant Valley Country Club.

When they arrived, a doctor told police that someone had broken into the business the night before and taken $13, adding that it was possible blank payroll checks were also missing.

The doctor said she knew of a potential suspect, and also believed that individual had previously taken prescription pads and blank payroll checks, the report states.

An officer noted "pry marks" on an entry door and damage to its knob and frame, writing that it had been forced open.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

In gunpoint drive to ATM, teen held

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was forced to drive from a west Little Rock Wal-Mart to a nearby ATM, where two gunmen ordered her to withdraw money before taking her vehicle, police said.

Vashon Dukes II of Little Rock faces felony charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping and theft of property, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Dukes was arrested around 8:40 p.m. Friday and booked into the Pulaski County jail around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

The 28-year-old woman told police that two gunmen approached her around 4:20 a.m. Friday while she was waiting in her SUV to go in for work at the retailer's 700 S. Bowman Road store, Arkansas Online previously reported.

The gunmen forced her to drive to an Arvest Bank on Chenal Parkway, where all of her money was withdrawn, and ordered that she return to the Wal-Mart, according to authorities.

There, the gunmen made her get out of her vehicle at gas pumps for a neighboring Sam's Club and drove off in her Mitsubishi Outlander, police said.

According to the report, Dukes was identified by the woman in a photo spread and by "civilians." Police had earlier released surveillance footage they said showed the two gunmen.

Dukes was found hiding in a closet at a residence in the 1700 block of South Pine Street in Little Rock, the report states.

Authorities described both gunmen as black males who stand about 5 feet 10 inches tall and have skinny builds. They were believed to have arrived in a newer dark gray Nissan Sentra.

Dukes remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday night without bail, according to an online inmate roster. A second person was not being held in the case as of Monday morning, jail records indicated.

Metro on 11/21/2017