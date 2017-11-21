Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, November 21, 2017, 3:39 p.m.

Student reports sexual assault at UCA fraternity house, authorities say

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 1:27 p.m. Updated today at 2:00 p.m.




A student says she was sexually assaulted at a central Arkansas fraternity house Sunday, authorities say.

According to a report from the University of Central Arkansas Police Department, the victim contacted police about 10 a.m. Monday. She told officers that a male student had assaulted her at Sigma Phi Epsilon, a fraternity house located at 334 Donaghey Ave, police said.

The report classified the crime as a sexual assault and listed the offense as a rape.

Neither student had been identified Tuesday, and the investigation is ongoing.

At least two other sexual crimes have been reported at UCA since the beginning of the academic year.

In September, 18-year-old Michael Andrew Zeher was arrested on a rape charge after an 18-year-old classmate accused him of assaulting her after he walked her from a party at the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity house to her dorm. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Later that month, another student told officers she was sexually assaulted by a classmate at a residence hall for upperclassmen honors students.

