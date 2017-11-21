Trial near for 3 suspects in fatal drive-by

Three suspects accused in a fatal drive-by shooting in Ashdown are scheduled for trial Monday.

The three -- Joshua King, 20; Brady Winship, 19; and Tenescha Wilkerson, 18, all of Sevier County -- have been charged in the July 16 shooting.

Desmond Smith, 19, died of a gunshot wound in the chest. Samari Covington, 19, was wounded in the arm but has recovered.

King faces charges of murder in the second degree, battery in the first degree and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Winship was charged with accomplice to murder in the second degree, battery in the first degree and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Wilkerson also was charged with accomplice to murder in the second degree, battery in the first degree and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

A youth was also charged as an accomplice. Information regarding the youth was not released.

Ashdown police were dispatched to a home at 195 Washington St. about 1 a.m. July 16 regarding a shooting.

According to initial reports, several people in a red Dodge Charger drove past the home looking for someone.

All four suspects said during interviews that King wanted to stop at the house so they could fight, according to the arrest affidavit. Winship drove the vehicle to the residence to fight, authorities said.

Several people walked out of the residence and were frightened by the group, authorities said. At least two suspects said King fired a weapon at the group from the vehicle as Winship was driving away, according to authorities.

Officers recovered a 9mm shell casing at the scene and notified the surrounding law enforcement agencies.

The vehicle the suspects were in was stopped by Sevier County sheriff's office deputies and a De Queen police officer several hours later near De Queen.

The four occupants of the car were taken into custody without incident.

Metro on 11/21/2017