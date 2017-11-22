Arkansas woman accused of driving vehicle into river while intoxicated

Authorities say a woman faces a charge of driving while intoxicated after her vehicle ended up in a river.

An officer with the Perryville Police Department received a call around 6:45 p.m. Monday that a woman, wet and apparently lost, was walking north on the Fourche La Fave River bridge.

Officers along with deputies from the Perry County sheriff’s office later found an intoxicated 25-year-old Morrilton woman in the area, according to a news release.

The woman had made a wrong turn onto Cookie Rankin Road and drove into the Fourche La Fave River at a boat ramp, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman said that she had been raped and that when she woke up, the vehicle she was traveling in was in the river, according to the release.

She told authorities that her assailant was still in the submerged vehicle, but no one was found inside or in the river, police noted.

The sheriff’s office said the woman was taken to CHI St. Vincent Morrilton for further evaluation. An investigation is ongoing into the rape accusation.

The Conway County sheriff's office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission also responded.