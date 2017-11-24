Little Rock hotel to open rooftop bar with downtown views

The Hilton Garden Inn will open its rooftop bar with views of downtown Little Rock on Friday.

The Agasi 7 has been under construction since the seven-story hotel opened at 322 Rock St. in October. General manager Greg Fernholz said the bar will open its doors to the general public at 4 p.m.

The bar, which has both indoor and outdoor seating, will feature a menu of tapas and woodfire dishes including pizza, fish and steak.

Fernholz said the space will be available for events and open to the public from 4 p.m. to midnight.

A disc jockey will be playing music throughout the night Friday.