Home / Latest News /
Little Rock hotel to open rooftop bar with downtown views
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 12:52 p.m.
The Hilton Garden Inn will open its rooftop bar with views of downtown Little Rock on Friday.
The Agasi 7 has been under construction since the seven-story hotel opened at 322 Rock St. in October. General manager Greg Fernholz said the bar will open its doors to the general public at 4 p.m.
The bar, which has both indoor and outdoor seating, will feature a menu of tapas and woodfire dishes including pizza, fish and steak.
Fernholz said the space will be available for events and open to the public from 4 p.m. to midnight.
A disc jockey will be playing music throughout the night Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock hotel to open rooftop bar with downtown views
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.