Sheriff: 69-year-old Arkansan says she shot man in self-defense
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 3:57 p.m.
Authorities say a 69-year-old woman shot a man at her residence on Thursday.
According to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a residence on 29 Baxter County Road, just off of U.S. 62 in Mountain Home, shortly before 9 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he was in "good condition" Friday.
The woman who owned the residence said she shot him in self-defense after he began “threatening her and acting in an aggressive manner.”
No arrests had been made Friday. The investigation is ongoing.
rubythecat96gmailcom says... November 24, 2017 at 4:51 p.m.
did he break in ? or a relative at the thanksgiving table ? we all warned people about discussing politics at the table.
