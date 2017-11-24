Sheriff: 69-year-old Arkansan says she shot man in self-defense

Authorities say a 69-year-old woman shot a man at her residence on Thursday.

According to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a residence on 29 Baxter County Road, just off of U.S. 62 in Mountain Home, shortly before 9 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he was in "good condition" Friday.

The woman who owned the residence said she shot him in self-defense after he began “threatening her and acting in an aggressive manner.”

No arrests had been made Friday. The investigation is ongoing.