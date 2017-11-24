Subscribe Register Login
Friday, November 24, 2017, 2:46 p.m.

PHOTOS: Truck overturns, blocks part of Interstate 55 in Arkansas

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 1:27 p.m.

PHOTO BY MARION FIRE DEPARTMENT

A truck overturned on Interstate 55, blocking the Jonesboro exit.

Photos by Marion Fire Department

A truck overturned, blocking a part of Interstate 55 on Friday morning.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Marion Fire Department said the truck carrying propane lost control and overturned near the Jonesboro exit.

The department said it expected exit 23 to remain closed for several hours and advised drivers to avoid the area until mid-to-late Friday afternoon.

Arkansas State Police said no injuries were reported. The ramp remained closed around 1:30 p.m.

