PHOTOS: Truck overturns, blocks part of Interstate 55 in Arkansas
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 1:27 p.m.
A truck overturned, blocking a part of Interstate 55 on Friday morning.
In a post on its Facebook page, the Marion Fire Department said the truck carrying propane lost control and overturned near the Jonesboro exit.
The department said it expected exit 23 to remain closed for several hours and advised drivers to avoid the area until mid-to-late Friday afternoon.
Arkansas State Police said no injuries were reported. The ramp remained closed around 1:30 p.m.
