ASU sets yards record in 67-50 win over Louisiana-Monroe

MONROE, La. — Arkansas State University broke several offensive records in a 67-50 victory over Louisiana-Monroe Saturday afternoon at Malone Stadium.

ASU (7-3, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference) recorded a Sun Belt record 781 total offensive yards, and redshirt junior quarterback Justice Hansen was 26 of 38 passing for a single-game, school-record 520 yards while also throwing 4 touchdowns and an interception.

Of Hansen’s touchdown passes, his 4-yard scoring pass to senior receiver Christian Booker gave the Red Wolves the go-ahead 28-21 lead with 5:13 left in the second quarter.

Junior running back Warren Wand rushed for a career-high 173 yards on 21 carries, and he rushed for an 82-yard touchdown run that was the fifth-longest rush in school history.

Junior wide receiver Justin McInnis had 9 catches for 211 yards, which was the third-most yards gained in a game in school history.

ULM had 590 yards of total offense, but its three turnovers provided the gap for ASU to earn a lead.

Sophomore kicker Sawyer Williams’ 46-yard field goal set ASU ahead 60-50 with 1:42 left in the game, then senior cornerback Blaise Taylor returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown when ULM’s Caleb Evans tried to throw the ball away.

Evans finished the game 21 of 37 for 454 yards, 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

ASU’s victory maintains its tie atop the Sun Belt standings, and the Red Wolves will host Troy (9-2, 6-1) next Saturday for a chance to at least share its third consecutive conference championship.