Part of Ouachita National Forest closed as fire continues to expand

As a fire continues to expand in the Ouachita National Forest, rangers are closing part of the forest to the general public.

In a news release Saturday, the United States Department of Agriculture said a fire that began on Tuesday had spread to cover 400 acres.

The department announced that it was closing part of the Ouachita trail and the Flatside Wilderness, located just north of Hot Springs Village, for the safety of visitors and firefighters.

Rangers expected additional help Saturday afternoon from a 20-person crew coming in from North Carolina.