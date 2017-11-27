Two-vehicle collision kills passenger, Arkansas State Police report

A 68-year-old Arkansas man died after a vehicle he was traveling in hit another vehicle attempting to make a left turn, according to a report from Arkansas State Police.

It happened on Thursday east of Mountain Home in Baxter County.

Around 5:30 p.m., a 2004 Buick was turning left from eastbound U.S. 62 onto Arkansas 101 when it traveled into the path of a westbound 2001 Mazda, according to the report.

William Kindermay of Mountain Home, a passenger in the Mazda, was killed in the wreck, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.

Conditions at the time of the crash were said to be clear and dry.

At least 451 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.