Police: Man's pickup stolen by carjacker with shotgun outside North Little Rock Salvation Army branch

A pickup was stolen early Monday in the parking lot of a North Little Rock Salvation Army branch by a carjacker wielding a shotgun, police said.

The North Little Rock Police Department was called around 12:15 a.m. Monday in reference to an aggravated robbery that happened at 5100 N. Locust St.

The victim, a 27-year-old man from Sheridan, said he traveled in his red 2005 GMC Sierra to the location to talk with a female he only know as “Kayla.”

A short time after his arrival, “Kayla” — described as a short, white woman in her early 20s — arrived in a gray, four-door car and never got out of the vehicle, he told police.

A male stranger then approached on foot from an unknown direction and walked to the driver’s side of her vehicle, the report states. Police said the woman immediately left, traveling west on McCain Boulevard toward Levy.

The carjacker later held a shotgun to the victim's ribs and said, “Don’t move or I’ll shoot,” according to the Sheridan resident's account.

At that point, the victim reportedly pushed the gunman’s weapon away. The 27-year-old was able to get out of his pickup before the carjacker got inside and drove away, he said.

The victim tried to chase after the vehicle on foot and suffered cuts to both hands as a result of trying to hold onto the rear of the pickup, according to police.

The stolen pickup, which has an Arkansas license plate of 540 SPF, was valued at $10,000.

The carjacker was described as a heavy-set white male who has brown hair and stands 5 feet 11 inches tall.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.