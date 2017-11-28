Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, November 28, 2017, 2:58 a.m.

Marmaduke suspect charged in killing of Leachville man

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:35 a.m.

Police charged a Marmaduke man Monday with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Leachville man.

Greene County Coroner Dick Pace declared Kenneth Allen Houseman, 28, dead at the scene, according to an incident report from the Greene County sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office arrested Steven Alan Goodman, 33, after interviewing him Monday. Police had been unable to interview Goodman on Sunday because he had been intoxicated, Chief Deputy Rick Mellow said.

A person called 911 on Sunday morning to report hearing yelling and a gunshot coming from a house on Green 419 Road in Marmaduke, according to the incident report. Then a man called and said he had just shot someone and was sitting at the top of a set of stairs at 1436 Green 419 Road.

At 7:14 a.m., sheriff's deputies and a Marmaduke police officer arrived at the scene and found Houseman on the ground with a pool of blood around his head.

Police encountered a woman with blood on her hands and Goodman sitting at the top of the stairs where a rifle lay, the report said.

Police interviewed the woman and eight other witnesses Sunday morning. Details of what they claimed to see were not included in the report.

Metro on 11/28/2017

