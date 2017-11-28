Traffic arrest lands West Memphis 3's Misskelley in lockup

One of three men convicted in the 1993 murders of three West Memphis boys remained jailed Monday on three traffic violations.

Jessie Misskelley, 42, of Marion was arrested just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on charges of no driver's license, no proof of liability insurance and one or no headlights. Bail was set at $195, according to the online inmate roster of the Crittenden County jail in West Memphis.

Under their 2011 plea agreement, the three -- Misskelley, Jason Baldwin and Damien Echols -- were sentenced to time served, about 18 years, as well as a suspended, unsupervised 10-year probationary period during which they must follow certain conditions if they want to avoid additional time in prison.

In an email Monday, Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said, "I don't think Misskelley's arrest over the weekend will impact the suspended imposition of sentence ... ordered by Circuit Court Judge David Laser on Aug. 19, 2011.

"I doubt any circuit judge in the state would revoke [Misskelley's suspended imposition of sentence] based on three traffic violations," the prosecutor added.

The three men's release followed an unusual plea agreement in which the defendants pleaded guilty to less serious murder charges but maintained their innocence. Echols was the only one of the three sentenced to death.

The three were convicted of killing 8-year-olds Stevie Branch, Christopher Byers and Michael Moore, whose hogtied bodies were found in a water-filled ditch near Interstate 40 in West Memphis.

The children were reported missing May 5, 1993. Police found their bodies a day later in a wooded area near a subdivision known as Robin Hood Hills.

Echols, Misskelley and Baldwin were arrested a month later.

Echols was convicted of three counts of capital murder in 1994 and sentenced to die. Baldwin was convicted of three counts of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison. Misskelley was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

Police investigators said the three beat the boys and sexually mutilated one. During Echols' and Baldwin's original trial, prosecutors contended the mutilation was part of a satanic ritual.

The men maintained their innocence while in prison and were hoping for a new trial when the 2011 agreement was reached.

