Authorities: 56-year-old with box cutter slashes man at Arkansas homeless shelter

A 56-year-old has been arrested after a fight Friday at an Arkansas homeless shelter that left a man with a 3-inch cut, police said.

The victim told authorities that he was approached by Rodney Christian, 56, while speaking with someone in the common kitchen area of Seven Hills Homeless Center, 915 S. Seven Hills Drive in Fayetteville.

Christian, a Fayetteville resident, began waving his hands in the man's face, at which point the victim grabbed the 56-year-old’s hands, according to a police report.

Christian then tackled the victim to the ground and slashed him with a box cutter on his face, authorities said, causing the victim to suffer a 3-inch laceration to his lower left jawline and neck area.

Police said the victim received eight stitches at Washington Regional Medical Center. Christian reportedly had three cuts on his left hand and arm.

Surveillance video showed Christian going to his room before returning into the kitchen area with his left hand in his pocket, according to authorities. The 56-year-old then moved “swiftly” toward the victim, brandished a “shiny object” and lurched toward him, the report states.

Christian faces a second-degree battery charge and remained at the Washington County jail as of Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $5,000 bail, records show. He has a court appearance set for Jan. 3.