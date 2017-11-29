Home / Latest News /
Newly launched USS Little Rock to arrive in Buffalo next week
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 8:51 a.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A newly launched U.S. Navy ship set to be commissioned in Buffalo next month will be arriving earlier than expected.
The USS Little Rock commissioning committee says the warship will arrive at the city's Lake Erie waterfront Monday, four days earlier than its original arrival date.
The $360 million vessel known as a littoral combat ship will be officially commissioned as the USS Little Rock on Dec. 16. The warship was built at a shipyard in Wisconsin.
The commissioning ceremony will be held at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, home to three World War II vessels, including a light cruiser also named the USS Little Rock. It will be the first time in the Navy's 242-year history that a ship will be commissioned alongside its namesake.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Newly launched USS Little Rock to arrive in Buffalo next week
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.