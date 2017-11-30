Police: 2 Arkansans found asleep in SUV; drugs, toddlers found in vehicle

Two Arkansans were arrested on felony drug charges Tuesday after authorities said they found them asleep in an SUV with two toddlers buckled in the back seat, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

About 1:30 p.m., a Garland County deputy saw Courtney Laegan Poteete, 30, and Corbin Vidal Wiggins, 45, asleep in the front seats of a black Mitsubishi Endeavor parked outside Cedar Mountain Boys & Girls Club in Hot Springs Village, the newspaper reported.

He reportedly caught a strong scent of marijuana coming from the SUV and saw piles of ashes around the door handle and step rail. As he approached, the deputy saw two small children, 1 and 2 years old, buckled in car seats in the back, according to an affidavit cited by the Sentinel-Record.

Poteete reportedly woke up when the deputy knocked on the driver's-side window and consented to a search of the vehicle. She called her mother to collect the children before being taken into custody, the newspaper reported.

In the SUV, authorities said they found a glass jar containing about 15 ounces of suspected marijuana, 2.7 grams of suspected meth, a box of sandwich bags, two sets of electronic scales, rolling papers, a cigarette roller, eight partially smoked marijuana cigarettes weighing about 1.6 grams, a jar containing marijuana residue, two packages of cigarillos and a lighter.

Poteete and Wiggin were each charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and endangering the welfare of a minor, the newspaper reported.

Poteete was also cited for driving without a license and failure to maintain insurance.

Both remained at the Garland County jail as of Thursday morning on $50,000 bonds, records show. Poteete is scheduled to appear in court Monday, while Wiggins' court date is set for Jan. 15.