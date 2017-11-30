Chapple develops into NLR catalyst

In the days leading up to the 2017 season, North Little Rock Coach Jamie Mitchell said David Chapple could make a huge impact for the Charging Wildcats.

The senior quarterback backed up his coach's words.

Chapple, in his first season as the starter, will lead North Little Rock (12-0) against Bentonville (10-2) at noon Saturday in the Class 7A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Through 12 games, Chapple, 5-10, 150 pounds, is 95-of-165 passing for 1,724 yards with 17 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He's also rushed for 311 yards and 17 touchdowns.

"He has surpassed anything we ever thought he could do," North Little Rock Coach Jamie Mitchell said. "I give [assistant] coach [Blake] Pizan a ton of credit for the work he's put in with David.

"We knew we had a great athlete in David, but I didn't know we had a great quarterback in David. David Chapple is a great quarterback. He can make all the throws. He's electric with his feet. He's a great leader. Very poised and under control."

Chapple completed 6 of 10 passes for 190 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Charging Wildcats' 49-14 victory over Conway on Friday in the Class 7A semifinals. He threw scoring passes of 80 and 62 yards to junior tight end Drew Martin, and 23 yards to senior Deontae Montgomery.

In North Little Rock's 51-17 rout of Little Rock Catholic on Oct. 13, Chapple threw for a career-high 227 yards and 3 touchdowns. He's thrown a touchdown pass in nine of North Little Rock's 12 games this season.

When asked what his goal was as North Little Rock's starting quarterback, Chapple offered a simple one.

"I've got to get the ball to the playmakers," Chapple said. "There's so many pieces to our puzzle. I have to do what I do, but I need to get the ball to them."

Montgomery leads the Charging Wildcats with eight touchdowns and is followed by classmate Aaron Griffin with four.

As a junior backup to Trey Cox, Chapple was slowed by a collarbone injury he suffered late in a Week 2 game against Little Rock McClellan last season. Chapple moved to wide receiver once he returned to the Charging Wildcats for the Class 7A playoffs.

Chapple led the Charging Wildcats to victories over Class 7A contenders Bryant and Conway this season. He threw for 130 yards and 3 touchdowns in North Little Rock's come-from-behind 25-14 victory at Bryant on Oct. 27.

Chapple has grown more comfortable in North Little Rock's offense.

"You get more chemistry playing more and more," Chapple said.

North Little Rock also went 12-0 last season, but the Charging Wildcats lost to Fayetteville in the Class 7A state championship game. That loss was motivation for Chapple and his teammates.

"We get another opportunity to do what we should have done last year," Chapple said.

State championship

schedule

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

FRIDAY’S GAME CLASS 6A Greenwood vs. Pine Bluff, 7 p.m. SATURDAY’S GAMES CLASS 7A North Little Rock vs. Bentonville, noon CLASS 5A Little Rock McClellan vs. Pulaski Academy, 6:30 p.m. TICKETS $7 at War Memorial Stadium on day of game

Sports on 11/30/2017