Jon Solomon goes in-depth on search firms
This article was published November 30, 2017 at 10:38 p.m.
PHOTO BY DAVID GOTTSCHALK
Former CBS Sports senior writer Jon Solomon talked how search firms help colleges in hiring athletic directors and coaches on Recruiting Thursday.
Solomon, who is now the editorial director of the Aspen Institute Sports & Society Program, talked about the two firms helping Arkansas in search for an AD and head coach.
He spoke on what firms do to assists schools in hiring. He wrote an in-depth story for CBS Sports on the subject and the rates some colleges have paid in the past to gain info on potential hires.
