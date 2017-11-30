Home /
UA: Search for AD ongoing
This article was published today at 4:59 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — A spokesman said Thursday that candidates are still being vetted for the University of Arkansas' vacant athletics director position.
"No decision has been made," UA spokesman Mark Rushing said.
Citing anonymous sources, multiple media outlets reported Thursday that Tulsa athletics director Derrick Gragg would accept the Arkansas job that has been vacant since Jeff Long was fired for convenience on Nov. 15. The Tulsa World reported that Gragg was in a TU board of trustees meeting Thursday afternoon and had no comment on the Arkansas job when he left the meeting.
The UA paid search firm Korn Ferry $75,000 earlier this week to vet candidates for the athletics director position.
Matt Jones and Tom Murphy contributed
RBBrittain says... November 30, 2017 at 5:21 p.m.
We need the new AD immediately so he can take over the coach search, instead of leaving it to the acting AD as they're doing now.
arkateacher54 says... November 30, 2017 at 5:47 p.m.
Don't tell me that. I was pumped. Gragg sounds like a great candidate.
