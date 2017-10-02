TO didn't ruin day for Allen

FAYETTEVILLE -- Tight end Cheyenne O'Grady broke open for what looked to be a big gain, but Austin Allen's pass hung in the air and was intercepted by New Mexico State cornerback DeMarcus Owens.

Allen, the Arkansas Razorbacks' fifth-year senior quarterback, shrugged off the turnover and led his team to a 42-24 victory Saturday.

The interception came with 6:29 left in the first quarter and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville leading 7-0.

"There was a lot of football left after that throw," Allen said. "I knew I made a mistake, but I couldn't let it define the game for me.

"I just tried to put it behind me, and I think I did."

The Razorbacks (2-2) didn't commit another turnover the rest of the game as Allen completed 19 of 26 passes for season highs of 264 yards and 3 touchdowns.

"I think he's a great game manager," New Mexico State Coach Doug Martin said. "He understands their offense really well, and I think he understands defenses really well.

"We thought we had some blitz packages that might could get there, and either he was checking protections into it or he was just doing a great job of getting rid of the ball before we could get there."

The Aggies (2-3) came into the game with 12 sacks but didn't add to that total.

Allen took some hits -- including a targeting call that resulted in the ejection of linebacker Terrill Hanks with 1:55 left in the first quarter -- and New Mexico State had four quarterback hurries, but he had more time to pass after being sacked six times by Texas A&M the previous week.

"When Austin can set his feet and can look down the field, he's a great quarterback," said Arkansas redshirt freshman receiver Jordan Jones, who had four catches for 84 yards. "I know he's going to get us the ball."

Allen spread the ball around to six different receivers with Jonathan Nance being his favorite target. Nance had 6 catches for 58 yards and 2 touchdowns to increase his season totals to 15 for 258 and 4.

"We're good friends on and off the field," Nance said. "He trusts me enough to throw me the ball a good amount of times. So I'm just going to keep making plays for him."

The Razorbacks finished with 494 yards in total offense.

"I felt like we were all on the same page as an offense," Allen said. "You saw it on the first drive with how we went down the field and scored."

Arkansas went 80 yards in nine plays to score a touchdown on its opening possession and take the lead for good.

It was a much needed victory for the Razorbacks -- who resume SEC play at South Carolina (3-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday -- after back-to-back losses to TCU and Texas A&M.

"Tomorrow is going to be a lot better than it has been the past two weeks," Allen said of the Sunday team meeting. "We'll be excited to watch the film and learn from our mistakes and continue to get better."

Sports on 10/02/2017