Garland not medically cleared to practice

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Razorbacks basketball player Khalil Garland isn't medically cleared to practice with the team, Coach Mike Anderson announced Monday.

"Khalil Garland has not been cleared for full participation at this time due to an ongoing health matter," Anderson said in a statement. "He will continue to get treatment for this condition and the medical staff is optimistic that he will be cleared to return to full participation at a later date."

Garland, a 6-5 freshman guard from Little Rock Parkview, averaged 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals last season when he led the Patriots to a 28-6 record. He was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN and 247Sports.com.

Anderson, asked in June about reports Garland was having medical issues, said he underwent "some evaluation tests" before being allowed to take part in summer workouts.

"We're just kind of building him up right now, but he's fine," Anderson said.

Anderson declined at that time to say exactly what tests were done on Garland.

"I can't speak to the specifics of it," Anderson said. "That's some privacy stuff there."

Anderson said all of the Razorbacks' newcomers went through more thorough tests than they've previously undergone.

"One of the things we make sure we do, we test these guys -- overly test them -- especially during the summer months," Anderson said. "As you can imagine with these guys coming into this level, they've never had the chance to really go through the strenuous activities that we put them through.

"We want to make sure that once they do come up here, they're ready to go through the various workouts."

With Garland not being cleared to practice and senior forward Arlando Cook suspended indefinitely by Anderson since Sept. 5 after being arrested and charged with misdemeanor first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will start practice with 11 scholarship players.

The Razorbacks play their Red-White intrasquad game Oct. 20, and they will have exhibition games against Central Oklahoma on Oct. 27 and Missouri Western on Nov. 3.

Arkansas opens the regular season against Samford on Nov. 10.

