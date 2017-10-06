Hogs eager to pin ears back on road

FAYETTEVILLE -- South Carolina's offense is in scramble mode heading into Saturday's game against the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The Gamecocks are dealing with the loss of dynamic receiver Deebo Samuel, a spate of injuries on the offensive line and an ineffective running game.

Sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley and the South Carolina receivers have had to handle the load in recent games after Samuel broke his leg in a 23-13 home loss to Kentucky on Sept. 16.

The Gamecocks (3-2, 1-1 SEC) have scored 34 points in two subsequent games -- a 17-16 victory over Louisiana Tech and a 24-17 loss at Texas A&M.

South Carolina Coach Will Muschamp said he is understandably concerned.

"I don't know that you make wholesale changes in a week," Muschamp said. "I think when you're struggling, you go back and you say, 'What are we doing well?' "

Muschamp said run-pass options have been productive in the passing game.

"We're creating a lot of explosive plays," Muschamp said.

South Carolina held a 17-10 lead entering the fourth quarter at Texas A&M, helped by Bentley's 45-yard touchdown strike to Shi Smith in the second quarter.

But like the Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1 SEC), South Carolina could not hold a fourth-quarter lead against the Aggies.

Texas A&M outgained South Carolina 151-77 and sacked Bentley four times in the final period to pull out the victory.

Muschamp said the Gamecocks had three productive drives against A&M.

"But other than that, we didn't do much," he said. "We got whipped up front, and that's just calling it like it is."

Texas A&M sacked Bentley seven times, one more than it did against Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen the week before.

The Razorbacks have not unleashed a large variety of blitzes out of their new 3-4 look, but they see the possibility of attacking the pocket with extra defenders as more of a viable option against the Gamecocks.

"I'd hope that opportunity would exist," Arkansas defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads said, noting that South Carolina often plays with two tight ends and doesn't run QB Bentley all that much. "I think puts you in position to maybe make some calls to go after the quarterback."

The Razorbacks (7 sacks, 12th SEC) average 1.75 sacks per game after adding two to their total last week.

"Obviously every week we look at ways we can attack and give our guys the best advantage as far as rushing, whether it's three or four man, whatever it is, bringing pressure," defensive line coach John Scott said. "We've been looking at that a lot this week. We feel like we put together some things that we feel like can help our team."

Bentley ranks third in the SEC with 251 passing yards per game, but the Gamecocks' inability to run -- 26 yards on 23 carries -- allowed the Aggies to be aggressive with their rush, leading to 56 yards lost on sacks.

The Gamecocks average 3.04 yards per carry to rank No. 122 in the FBS; Arkansas ranks No. 48 with 4.77 yards per carry.

Ankle injuries to starting offensive linemen Zack Bailey, Cory Helms and Malik Young have slowed the Gamecocks. Bailey has the best shot at returning against Arkansas. Helms and Young are doubtful.

Arkansas defensive end T.J. Smith said the Razorbacks hope to capitalize on the banged-up offensive front.

"The way things are going this week, I feel we really can get in there and make some plays," Smith said.

Arkansas held New Mexico State to 11 rushing yards in a 42-24 victory, and is looking for a repeat performance.

"Any time you can stop the run, you have a chance to play great defense," Rhoads said. "We got that accomplished in Saturday's game ... and it will be the goal this week and always an objective of ours. If you can get that done and force a team into a passing game, then that allows you to make some calls that are a little bit more favorable in those situations."

Bentley, who peeled off his redshirt as an 18-year-old early enrollee for the final seven games last season, has already emerged as a quality quarterback.

"He's smart, Arkansas cornerback Henre' Toliver said. "He uses his eyes. He looks off defenders. His hot-game eyes, he's looking at the running back the whole time, then making those quick, quick slants and stuff like that."

"He looks like a seasoned quarterback who has been there," Rhoads said.

