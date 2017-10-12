Ouachita Baptist at Southern Nazarene

WHEN 6 p.m., today

WHERE SNU Stadium, Bethany, Okla.

RADIO KHTE-FM, 96.5 in Little Rock; KUOA-AM, 1290 and FM, 97.7 in Siloam Springs; KAMD-FM, 97.1 in Camden; KZNG-AM, 1340 and FM, 105.5 in Hot Springs; KNAS-FM, 105.5 in Nashville; KQOR-FM, 105.3 in Mena

INTERNET obutigers.com

RECORDS Ouachita Baptist 4-2 in Great American Conference; Southern Nazarene 3-3 in GAC

COACHES Todd Knight (95-93 in 19th season at Ouachita Baptist, 123-125-2 in 25th season overall); Andy Lambert (5-12 in two seasons at Southern Nazarene, 107-107 in 21 seasons overall)

SERIES Ouachita Baptist leads 4-0

LAST MEETING Ouachita Baptist won 41-14 last season

COMMENTS Ouachita Baptist has not committed a turnover in two consecutive games, and the team’s six turnovers on the season rank the 17th least in NCAA Division II. … OBU redshirt junior running back and Arkadelphia native Kris Oliver scored his first two touchdowns of the season in the Tigers’ 31-28 loss to Harding last week. Oliver has rushed for more than 70 yards in two consecutive weeks and became a larger part of the passing game last week when he recorded a season-high 4 catches for 13 yards. … Southern Nazarene has beaten three teams this season it never had beaten since joining the GAC in 2012: East Central, Harding and Henderson State. … Southern Nazarene junior kicker Carlos Anguiano became the first Crimson Storm player to make three field goals in a game since 2010, when he made kicks from 30, 32 and 36 yards away in a 27-15 loss to Southern Arkansas last week.