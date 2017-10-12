Ouachita Baptist at Southern Nazarene
This article was published today at 2:27 a.m.
WHEN 6 p.m., today
WHERE SNU Stadium, Bethany, Okla.
RADIO KHTE-FM, 96.5 in Little Rock; KUOA-AM, 1290 and FM, 97.7 in Siloam Springs; KAMD-FM, 97.1 in Camden; KZNG-AM, 1340 and FM, 105.5 in Hot Springs; KNAS-FM, 105.5 in Nashville; KQOR-FM, 105.3 in Mena
INTERNET obutigers.com
RECORDS Ouachita Baptist 4-2 in Great American Conference; Southern Nazarene 3-3 in GAC
COACHES Todd Knight (95-93 in 19th season at Ouachita Baptist, 123-125-2 in 25th season overall); Andy Lambert (5-12 in two seasons at Southern Nazarene, 107-107 in 21 seasons overall)
SERIES Ouachita Baptist leads 4-0
LAST MEETING Ouachita Baptist won 41-14 last season
COMMENTS Ouachita Baptist has not committed a turnover in two consecutive games, and the team’s six turnovers on the season rank the 17th least in NCAA Division II. … OBU redshirt junior running back and Arkadelphia native Kris Oliver scored his first two touchdowns of the season in the Tigers’ 31-28 loss to Harding last week. Oliver has rushed for more than 70 yards in two consecutive weeks and became a larger part of the passing game last week when he recorded a season-high 4 catches for 13 yards. … Southern Nazarene has beaten three teams this season it never had beaten since joining the GAC in 2012: East Central, Harding and Henderson State. … Southern Nazarene junior kicker Carlos Anguiano became the first Crimson Storm player to make three field goals in a game since 2010, when he made kicks from 30, 32 and 36 yards away in a 27-15 loss to Southern Arkansas last week.
Print Headline: Ouachita Baptist at Southern Nazarene
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Ouachita Baptist at Southern Nazarene
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.