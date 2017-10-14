Today’s GAC games
This article was published today at 3:01 a.m.
ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO AT OKLAHOMA BAPTIST
WHEN 1 p.m. Central
WHERE Crain Family Stadium, Shawnee, Okla.
RADIO KHBM-FM, 93.7 in Monticello INTERNET uamsports.com
RECORDS Arkansas-Monticello 3-3 in Great American Conference; Oklahoma Baptist 0-6 in GAC
COACHES Hud Jackson (22-49 in sixth season at UAM and overall); Chris Jensen (16-34 in fifth season at Oklahoma Baptist and overall)
SERIES Tied 1-1 LAST MEETING Arkansas-Monticello won 31-27 last season
COMMENTS Arkansas-Monticello dropped Arkansas Tech out of the NCAA Division II Top 25 after its 46-45 victory last week, in which senior wide receiver Jalen Tolliver had 9 catches, 111 yards and 2 touchdowns. … Tolliver, who was named the Great American Conference co-Offensive Player of the Week, leads D-II in receiving touchdowns (9) and is 10th in receiving yards per game (110). … Oklahoma Baptist is searching for its first victory of the season, which could come against a UAM program that started its 13-game losing streak last season. … UAM leads the GAC in total offense
(462.5 yards per game), which ranks 23rd in D-II. … Oklahoma Baptist junior running back Isaiah Mallory is second in the GAC in rushing (432 yards), and UAM has the 10th-ranked rush defense in the GAC (215.8 yards allowed per game).
HARDING AT NW OKLAHOMA STATE
WHEN 2 p.m. Central
WHERE Ranger Field, Alva, Okla.
RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3 in Searcy
INTERNET hardingsports.com
RECORDS Harding 3-3 in Great American Conference; NW Okla. State 3-3 in GAC COACHES Paul Simmons (3-3 in first season at Harding and overall); Matt Walter (10-18 in third season at NW Okla. State and overall)
SERIES Harding leads 8-2
LAST MEETING Harding won 24-7 last season
COMMENTS Harding has won three consecutive games since starting the season 0-3. … The Bisons jumped to the No. 1-ranked rushing offense in NCAA Division II (330.7 yards per game) after rushing for 348 yards in a 31-28 victory over Ouachita Baptist last week. … The Harding offense has not lost a fumble in its past three games after losing five in its first three games. … NW Okla. State senior linebacker Devin Peyton leads the GAC with 61 tackles (10.2 per game). … Harding junior quarterback Terrence Dingle ranks ninth in D-II with 9 rushing touchdowns. … NW Okla. State junior quarterback Isaiah Weed threw for a season-high 4 touchdown passes in a 38-20 victory over East Central last week, and he leads the GAC in passing efficiency (155.0), which ranks 25th in D-II.
ARKANSAS TECH AT SW OKLAHOMA STATE
WHEN 2 p.m. Central
WHERE ASAP Energy Field at Milam Stadium, Weatherford, Okla.
RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3 in Russellville INTERNET arkansastechsports.com
RECORDS Arkansas Tech 4-2 in Great American Conference; SW Okla. State 2-4 in GAC
COACHES Raymond Monica (27-24 in five seasons at Tech, 72-58 in 12 seasons overall); Dan Cocannouer (36-57 in ninth season at SW Okla. State and overall)
SERIES SW Okla. State leads 7-6
LAST MEETING Arkansas Tech won 24-20 last season
COMMENTS Arkansas Tech dropped out of the NCAA Division II Top 25 after two consecutive losses, and its looking to break the streak with the No. 1 scoring offense in the Great American Conference (40 points per game), which ranks 16th in D-II. … Tech is second in the GAC in turnover margin (+10). … Tech junior defensive back Cua’ Rose is tied for the lead in the GAC with 4 interceptions, and junior linebacker KJ Reid is tied for the conference lead with 4 fumble recoveries. … SW Okla. State nearly upset undefeated SE Okla. State last week, when the team lost on a 63-yard touchdown pass with 25 seconds left in the game. … The Bulldogs have given up a touchdown play of over 50 yards in each of their past three games. … SW Okla. State’s Jared Rayburn is fourth in the GAC in kick return average
(27.8 yards per return) and had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown two weeks ago against East Central.
HENDERSON STATE AT SE OKLAHOMA STATE
WHEN 2 p.m. Central
WHERE Paul Laird Field, Durant, Okla. RADIO KYXK-FM, 106.9 in Arkadelphia INTERNET hsusports.com
RECORDS Henderson State 3-3 in Great American Conference; SE Okla. State 6-0 in GAC
COACHES Scott Maxfield (91-46 in 13th season at Henderson State, 120-58 in 16 seasons overall); Bo Atterberry (26-14 in fourth season at SE Okla. State, 67-42 in 10 seasons overall)
SERIES Henderson State leads 21-6
LAST MEETING Henderson State won 13-11 last season
COMMENTS Henderson State has the third-ranked pass defense in the Great American Conference with 183.8 pass yards allowed per game. … Henderson State junior quarterback Andrew Black is third in the GAC in scoring with 8 touchdowns. … No opponent SE Okla. State has beaten other than Ouachita Baptist has a winning record, and the Savage Storm were winning 41-21 before Ouachita scored two late touchdowns to make it 41-35. … SE Okla. State sophomore quarterback Casey Freeman is third in the GAC with 254.2 passing yards per game.
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS AT EAST CENTRAL
WHEN 2 p.m. Central
WHERE Koi Ishto Stadium, Ada, Okla. RADIO KVMZ-FM, 99.1 in Magnolia
INTERNET muleriderathletics.com
RECORDS Southern Arkansas 4-2 in Great American Conference; East Central 1-5 in GAC
COACHES Bill Keopple (47-43 in eight seasons at Southern Arkansas and overall); Tim McCarty (47-61 in 11 seasons at East Central, 67-27 in 15 seasons overall)
SERIES SAU leads 11-7
LAST MEETING SAU won 37-24 last season
COMMENTS SAU junior defensive lineman Anthony Washington leads the Great American Conference in tackles for loss (1.92 per game), which is tied for ninth in NCAA Division II. … The SAU defense allows the least amount of first downs in the GAC (17 per game), which ranks 54th in D-II. … East Central has lost five consecutive games since defeating winless Oklahoma Baptist 55-34 to start the season. … The Tigers have thrown at least one interception and lost at least one fumble in every loss. … East Central senior Devyn Williams leads the GAC in kick return average (30.9 yards per return), which ranks ninth in D-II.
Print Headline: Today’s GAC games
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Today’s GAC games
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.