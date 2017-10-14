Today’s GAC games

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO AT OKLAHOMA BAPTIST

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Crain Family Stadium, Shawnee, Okla.

RADIO KHBM-FM, 93.7 in Monticello INTERNET uamsports.com

RECORDS Arkansas-Monticello 3-3 in Great American Conference; Oklahoma Baptist 0-6 in GAC

COACHES Hud Jackson (22-49 in sixth season at UAM and overall); Chris Jensen (16-34 in fifth season at Oklahoma Baptist and overall)

SERIES Tied 1-1 LAST MEETING Arkansas-Monticello won 31-27 last season

COMMENTS Arkansas-Monticello dropped Arkansas Tech out of the NCAA Division II Top 25 after its 46-45 victory last week, in which senior wide receiver Jalen Tolliver had 9 catches, 111 yards and 2 touchdowns. … Tolliver, who was named the Great American Conference co-Offensive Player of the Week, leads D-II in receiving touchdowns (9) and is 10th in receiving yards per game (110). … Oklahoma Baptist is searching for its first victory of the season, which could come against a UAM program that started its 13-game losing streak last season. … UAM leads the GAC in total offense

(462.5 yards per game), which ranks 23rd in D-II. … Oklahoma Baptist junior running back Isaiah Mallory is second in the GAC in rushing (432 yards), and UAM has the 10th-ranked rush defense in the GAC (215.8 yards allowed per game).

HARDING AT NW OKLAHOMA STATE

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Ranger Field, Alva, Okla.

RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3 in Searcy

INTERNET hardingsports.com

RECORDS Harding 3-3 in Great American Conference; NW Okla. State 3-3 in GAC COACHES Paul Simmons (3-3 in first season at Harding and overall); Matt Walter (10-18 in third season at NW Okla. State and overall)

SERIES Harding leads 8-2

LAST MEETING Harding won 24-7 last season

COMMENTS Harding has won three consecutive games since starting the season 0-3. … The Bisons jumped to the No. 1-ranked rushing offense in NCAA Division II (330.7 yards per game) after rushing for 348 yards in a 31-28 victory over Ouachita Baptist last week. … The Harding offense has not lost a fumble in its past three games after losing five in its first three games. … NW Okla. State senior linebacker Devin Peyton leads the GAC with 61 tackles (10.2 per game). … Harding junior quarterback Terrence Dingle ranks ninth in D-II with 9 rushing touchdowns. … NW Okla. State junior quarterback Isaiah Weed threw for a season-high 4 touchdown passes in a 38-20 victory over East Central last week, and he leads the GAC in passing efficiency (155.0), which ranks 25th in D-II.

ARKANSAS TECH AT SW OKLAHOMA STATE

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE ASAP Energy Field at Milam Stadium, Weatherford, Okla.

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3 in Russellville INTERNET arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS Arkansas Tech 4-2 in Great American Conference; SW Okla. State 2-4 in GAC

COACHES Raymond Monica (27-24 in five seasons at Tech, 72-58 in 12 seasons overall); Dan Cocannouer (36-57 in ninth season at SW Okla. State and overall)

SERIES SW Okla. State leads 7-6

LAST MEETING Arkansas Tech won 24-20 last season

COMMENTS Arkansas Tech dropped out of the NCAA Division II Top 25 after two consecutive losses, and its looking to break the streak with the No. 1 scoring offense in the Great American Conference (40 points per game), which ranks 16th in D-II. … Tech is second in the GAC in turnover margin (+10). … Tech junior defensive back Cua’ Rose is tied for the lead in the GAC with 4 interceptions, and junior linebacker KJ Reid is tied for the conference lead with 4 fumble recoveries. … SW Okla. State nearly upset undefeated SE Okla. State last week, when the team lost on a 63-yard touchdown pass with 25 seconds left in the game. … The Bulldogs have given up a touchdown play of over 50 yards in each of their past three games. … SW Okla. State’s Jared Rayburn is fourth in the GAC in kick return average

(27.8 yards per return) and had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown two weeks ago against East Central.

HENDERSON STATE AT SE OKLAHOMA STATE

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Paul Laird Field, Durant, Okla. RADIO KYXK-FM, 106.9 in Arkadelphia INTERNET hsusports.com

RECORDS Henderson State 3-3 in Great American Conference; SE Okla. State 6-0 in GAC

COACHES Scott Maxfield (91-46 in 13th season at Henderson State, 120-58 in 16 seasons overall); Bo Atterberry (26-14 in fourth season at SE Okla. State, 67-42 in 10 seasons overall)

SERIES Henderson State leads 21-6

LAST MEETING Henderson State won 13-11 last season

COMMENTS Henderson State has the third-ranked pass defense in the Great American Conference with 183.8 pass yards allowed per game. … Henderson State junior quarterback Andrew Black is third in the GAC in scoring with 8 touchdowns. … No opponent SE Okla. State has beaten other than Ouachita Baptist has a winning record, and the Savage Storm were winning 41-21 before Ouachita scored two late touchdowns to make it 41-35. … SE Okla. State sophomore quarterback Casey Freeman is third in the GAC with 254.2 passing yards per game.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS AT EAST CENTRAL

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Koi Ishto Stadium, Ada, Okla. RADIO KVMZ-FM, 99.1 in Magnolia

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS Southern Arkansas 4-2 in Great American Conference; East Central 1-5 in GAC

COACHES Bill Keopple (47-43 in eight seasons at Southern Arkansas and overall); Tim McCarty (47-61 in 11 seasons at East Central, 67-27 in 15 seasons overall)

SERIES SAU leads 11-7

LAST MEETING SAU won 37-24 last season

COMMENTS SAU junior defensive lineman Anthony Washington leads the Great American Conference in tackles for loss (1.92 per game), which is tied for ninth in NCAA Division II. … The SAU defense allows the least amount of first downs in the GAC (17 per game), which ranks 54th in D-II. … East Central has lost five consecutive games since defeating winless Oklahoma Baptist 55-34 to start the season. … The Tigers have thrown at least one interception and lost at least one fumble in every loss. … East Central senior Devyn Williams leads the GAC in kick return average (30.9 yards per return), which ranks ninth in D-II.