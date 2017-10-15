Saban's mastery runs to 11

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama Coach Nick Saban hasn't lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks since the "Miracle on Markham" game at War Memorial Stadium 15 years ago.

There was no miracle finish for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Saban's No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide beat the Razorbacks as he improved to 14-2 against Arkansas, including 11-0 at Alabama.

Arkansas was 2-3 against Saban's LSU teams from 2000-2004, including 21-20 in 2002 when Matt Jones' last-second touchdown pass to DeCori Birmingham and David Carlton's 35-yard extra point -- after a celebration penalty -- lifted the Razorbacks to the victory and sent them to the SEC Championship Game.

Offensive line shuffle

Arkansas had a new-look offensive line with junior left guard Hjalte Froholdt being the only starter in the same position he has been all season. He made his 19th consecutive start.

Senior Frank Ragnow, making his 32nd consecutive start, was at right guard.

Johnny Gibson, a junior, made his 11th consecutive start, but his first at left tackle. His other starts came at right guard or right tackle.

Junior Brian Wallace, who started the final 10 games last season at right guard, was at left tackle in his first start this season.

Zach Rogers, a junior, was at center in his first career start.

Not in the lineup were juniors Colton Jackson and Paul Ramirez. Jackson started the first five games at left tackle and Ramirez started the past two games at right tackle, when Gibson moved to right guard in place of true freshman Ty Clary.

Eight offensive linemen have started at least one game this season with three different combinations.

Ragnow started at right guard for the first time in 16 games, since Arkansas played Texas State last season and Jake Raulerson started at center.

Ragnow started every game in 2015 at right guard.

Hurts' streak ends

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts had his streak of passes without an interception end at 206 when he was picked off by nickel back Kevin Richardson in the third quarter.

It was Richardson's second interception this season and third of his career.

Hurts' last interception had been against Auburn last season.

Injury report

Arkansas starting defensive end McTelvin Agim went to the locker room with 9:20 left in the second quarter, but he returned to play on the next series. According to ESPN, Agim had a cut under his padding.

Starting quarterback Austin Allen (right shoulder) and tight end Jeremy Patton (left leg) didn't dress out because of injuries.

Patton wore a medical boot on his left leg.

Tough to beat No. 1

Arkansas lost to a No. 1 team for the seventh consecutive time and fell to 4-19 against opponents ranked atop The Associated Press poll.

According to ESPN, the Razorbacks' 19 losses are the most by any school against a No. 1 team. Arkansas had been tied with Northwestern with 18 losses.

Alabama improved to 5-0 against Arkansas as the No. 1 team.

The Razorbacks last beat a No. 1 team in 2007 when they won 50-48 in triple overtime at LSU in Houston Nutt's final game as Arkansas' coach.

Since then Arkansas has lost No. 1 matchups against Alabama four times and one time each against Florida, LSU and Mississippi State.

Arkansas' first game against a No. 1 team was in 1957 when Texas A&M beat the Razorbacks 7-6 in Fayetteville.

In addition to beating LSU, the Razorbacks have No. 1 victories over Texas in 1964, 1965 and 1981.

Alabama improved to 70-11 as the No. 1 team, including 51-6 under Coach Nick Saban.

Saturday marked the fifth time since 2010 Alabama has been No. 1 when Arkansas played the Tide.

Dabo in the house

Alabama honored its 1992 national championship team on the field during a pregame ceremony.

Gene Stallings, the Tide's coach that season, was back along many former staff members and players.

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney, a walk-on receiver on Alabama's 1992 team, came to Tuscaloosa to see his old coaches and teammates despite the No. 2 Tigers losing at Syracuse 27-24 on Friday night.

Alabama finished 13-0 in 1992, including a 38-11 victory over Arkansas in Little Rock in the Razorbacks first SEC game after they moved from the Southwest Conference.

Guidry plays

Arkansas redshirt freshman defensive end Briston Guidry played off the bench after not traveling to South Carolina last week for what Coach Bret Bielema said were reasons relating to his academic performance.

Zebra in the way

Alabama tailback Damien Harris had an 11-yard run up the middle in the third quarter, but he probably could have gone for a bigger gain if not.

Harris appeared to trip himself up when he fell making sure to avoid hitting umpire Wally Hough.

Blackjack!

Alabama's winning streak over SEC opponents hit 21 games.

That's pretty good, but not a school record.

When the Tide were coached by Fordyce native Bear Bryant they won 27 consecutive SEC games from their final four in 1976 to their first three in 1980 while going perfect in 1977, 1978 and 1979.

Ole Miss is the last SEC team to beat Alabama, 43-37, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2015 when the Tide had five turnovers.

Mr. Touchdown

Alabama freshman wide receiver Henry Ruggs' first four catches have all been for touchdowns, including a 20-yarder Saturday night that put the the Tide ahead 31-3 in the third quarter.

Stewart on punt returns

Deon Stewart, who returned kickoffs earlier this season, replaced Henre Toliver as Arkansas' punt returner Saturday night.

De'Vion Warren has taken over as the Razorbacks' top kickoff returner. Gary Cross also had a kickoff return.

Flag bearers

Senior safety DeAndre Coley carried the United States flag and redshirt freshman linebacker Grant Morgan carried the Arkansas flag when the Razorbacks ran onto the field.

