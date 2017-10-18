Home / Latest News /
Teen faces 23 counts of assault in shooting outside Arkansas apartment complex, police say
This article was published today at 12:11 p.m.
A 16-year-old faces multiple counts of assault, battery and terroristic act in a shooting earlier this month outside an Arkansas apartment complex that injured two people, police say.
The teenager, who was not identified, is charged with 9 counts of of terroristic act, 23 counts of aggravated assault and 2 counts of second-degree battery, according to a Wednesday news release from the Texarkana Police Department.
An argument between a group on East 35th Street in Texarkana, near Quill Creek Apartments, ended in gunfire around 3:15 p.m. Oct. 5, a spokesman for the department previously told the Texarkana Gazette.
A residence was also struck in the shooting, the release states. Authorities said that warrants are pending for two more minors.
