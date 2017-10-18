Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, October 18, 2017, 8:45 p.m.

Arkansan gets prison for making bomb threats against courthouse to cancel hearing

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:34 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Arkansas man who made bomb threats to a county courthouse in Missouri so his court hearing would be canceled has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison without parole.

Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Phillip Ray Robison Jr. of Hartford was sentenced Wednesday for making the threats against the Cedar County courthouse because he didn't want to go to jail for a case in that county.

He admitted that he made three separate bomb threats on Jan. 11, 2016, which caused two evacuations of the courthouse in Stockton. He called another bomb threat into the courthouse Jan. 25, 2016.

Prosecutors say Robison was afraid of being sent to state prison for 120 days for violating probation after a previous conviction for distribution of illegal narcotics.

