Arkansas principal placed on leave; investigation into student safety pending, district says

An Arkansas elementary school principal has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation related to student safety continues, the district said.

Cutter Morning Star Superintendent Nancy Anderson confirmed in a statement to the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record that Principal Jann Gibson has been suspended.

"Our primary concern is the safety of our students," Anderson said, according to the newspaper.

Gibson joined Cutter Morning Star three years ago from Yellville, the Sentinel-Record reported.

The newspaper has reportedly submitted requests under Arkansas' Freedom of Information Act for communication with employees about the situation.

