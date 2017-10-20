Pedestrian standing on Arkansas interstate dies after being hit by truck, run over by 2nd vehicle, police say

An Arkansas man died early Friday after a tractor-trailer struck him on an interstate and pushed him into the path of another vehicle, authorities said.

It happened about 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 49 just south of Bentonville in Benton County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Stephen Topping, 39, of Bentonville was standing in the northbound lanes near exit 85 when he was hit by a 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer, the report said.

The impact pushed Topping into the exit ramp, where a 2017 Honda ran him over, police said.

Drivers of both vehicles were unhurt, according to the report.

The report didn't indicate why Topping was standing on the interstate.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 400 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.