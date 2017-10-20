Home / Latest News /
State unemployment rate remains stable
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 11:48 a.m.
Unemployment in Arkansas remained stable at 3.5 percent between August and September, according to a report released Friday by the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services.
In a news release, the department said the state added 15,500 non-farm jobs, most of which came from local and state governments, which added 12,400 jobs. These numbers reflect new hires made by public schools for the beginning of the academic year, according to the release.
There were also gains in industries including educational and health services (3,100 jobs), professional and business services (2,900 jobs), and manufacturing (1,300 jobs).
The release said that the leisure and hospitality sectors saw the greatest decline in jobs with 4,000 lost between August and September.
Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: State unemployment rate remains stable
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.