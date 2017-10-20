State unemployment rate remains stable

Unemployment in Arkansas remained stable at 3.5 percent between August and September, according to a report released Friday by the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services.

In a news release, the department said the state added 15,500 non-farm jobs, most of which came from local and state governments, which added 12,400 jobs. These numbers reflect new hires made by public schools for the beginning of the academic year, according to the release.

There were also gains in industries including educational and health services (3,100 jobs), professional and business services (2,900 jobs), and manufacturing (1,300 jobs).

The release said that the leisure and hospitality sectors saw the greatest decline in jobs with 4,000 lost between August and September.

