Arkansas inmates separated after refusing to return to cells

MALVERN, Ark. — An Arkansas Department of Correction official says a situation in which a group of inmates refused to return to their cells was resolved with no injuries.

Department spokesman Solomon Graves told KATV the inmates at the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern refused orders to return to their cells Friday night.

Graves said additional officers arrived and the inmates were taken to a separate housing area. He says there were no injuries to staff or inmates.

The situation comes after three guards were attacked by inmates at two separate facilities on the same day last month. In August, inmates held three guards hostage at the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker after taking keys and a Taser, and in July a guard at Tucker fired warning shots into the air after two guards and an inmate were attacked.