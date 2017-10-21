Football: Hutchins' four scores lead Springdale to rout of Van Buren

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale got back to playing its style of football Friday night.

The Red'Dogs snapped a three-game losing streak on its Homecoming with a 42-7 win against Van Buren (0-8, 0-5 7A-West). The win puts Springdale (5-3, 2-3) is a position to potentially host a playoff game dependant on outcomes of its final two regular season games -- at Fayetteville, vs. Rogers High.

Friday, senior quarterback Layne Hutchins was dialed in, finishing with season highs in passing yards (332) and touchdown passes (4). Hutchins completed all eight of his second-half attempts, and three of his final four completions went for scores, helping Springdale earn a mercy-rule win.

"Guys did a good job getting more YAC," Hutchins said. "That was really a highlight. Normally we just catch the ball and get tackled, but we did a really good job running with the ball after a catch. I commend the receivers for that. When we went (into halftime) we kind of focused on not getting complacent, and everybody stepped it up in the second half."

Receivers Alex Thompson and Kamond Robinson starred out wide in the win. Robinson put the Red'Dogs ahead 21-7 at halftime on a 7-yard touchdown catch with three seconds left in the first half. He then put the game to bed in the fourth quarter on a 62-yard score, totaling five catches for 105 yards.

Thompson had himself a night, too, hauling in six passes for 121 yards and a 10-yard score in the third quarter. The senior also found Robinson all alone on a 2-point conversion pass just before halftime.

"It's a big night for me," Thompson said. "I've never really thrown a pass in a game before, so that's a big deal for me. It's just a great night really."

Springdale also got a big boost from running back Garrett Vaughan, who missed three games with a broken left hand. Back on the field wearing a club, he rushed for 83 yards on just six carries. Vaughan had touchdown runs of five and 40 yards on back-t0-back carries in the first half, putting him at seven for the season.

The Red'Dogs defense gave Van Buren fits, too. The Pointers finished 2-of-10 on third down, 0-of-2 on fourth down and lost a pair of fumbles. The takeaways were Springdale's first since Week 5 vs. Springdale Har-Ber. Van Buren running back Walter Green, the 7A-West's second-leading rusher, had 101 yards on 24 carries in the loss.

"Our defense, we've been close the last three weeks, and we certainly needed some things to happen," said Clark, who's improved Springdale's win total in each of his first three seasons. "We kind of got back to playing our style. We were physical, tackled well and I knew they'd be ready. (Van Buren) scored once on a short field, but other than that it was a pretty dominant effort."

