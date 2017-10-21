5A-WEST

MORRILTON 38, VILONIA 6

VILONIA -- Jacolby Criswell ran for two scores and threw for a third to help put Morrilton (5-3, 3-2 5A-West) up 35-0 at halftime in a victory over Vilonia (0-8, 0-5).

Criswell finished with 58 yards on 6 carries and was 8-of-11 passing for 173 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown throw to Mason Adams.

A short run from Adams and a 9-yard burst from Xaviar Clemons gave the Devil Dogs two more touchdowns before the half.

Jesus Arias kicked a 22-yard field goal in the third quarter for Morrilton's last score.

