RBs carry lead role in USC, Notre Dame tilt

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Quarterbacks have received most of the attention whenever Southern California and Notre Dame have their annual showdown in college football. The running backs have often decided the outcome.

It should be no different tonight when No. 11 USC (6-1) and No. 13 Notre Dame (5-1) meet as ranked opponents for the first time since the 2009 season.

While quarterbacks Sam Darnold of USC and Brandon Wimbush of Notre Dame will command much interest, the Trojans' Ronald Jones and Irish workhorse Josh Adams will be key.

Both coaches -- USC's Clay Helton and Notre Dame's Brian Kelly -- spoke glowingly of their opposition.

"He is a big, fast running back who is hard to bring down -- you have to gang-tackle him," Helton said of the 6-2, 225-pound Adams, who has 776 rushing yards and is averaging 9.02 yards per carry (second nationally) for Notre Dame's fifth-ranked rushing offense (308 yards per game).

Kelly has been enamored with the 6-foot, 200-pound junior Jones since he tried to bring him to South Bend from McKinney (Texas) North High School.

"He's got speed, explosiveness, great vision -- I love Ronald," Kelly said of Jones, who has four 100-yard games -- including 111 in last week's 28-27 comeback victory over Utah -- among his 640 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns. "I think he's as good as anybody in the country, and you know, he runs in an offense that can throw the football."

This will be the 89th meeting between the two programs. Notre Dame, which won the first game in the series in 1926, owns a 46-37 edge in the series (there have been five ties.)

The two teams have combined for 22 various national titles and 14 Heisman Trophy winners. The history of it all was not lost on the coaches and players in this year's edition.

"What a special game to be a part of," Helton said. "It makes the hair stick up on the back of your neck just thinking about it."

"When you play USC, there's a different edge to everybody," Notre Dame linebacker Nyles Morgan said. "The animosity is intense."

Sports on 10/21/2017