COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Oct. 23

Rhyme Time

BENTON — Children ages 4 to 7 are invited to read rhyming stories and play games at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Diabetes Seminar

BENTON — A Diabetes Seminar will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The seminar will address the needs of individuals with Type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Oct. 24

News and Fake News Lecture

ARKADELPHIA — The School of Humanities at Ouachita Baptist University will host Rex Nelson, senior editor of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, in a News and Fake News lecture at 7:30 p.m. in Hickingbotham Hall’s Young Auditorium. The lecture is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-4186.

Teen Art Club

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to the Teen Art Club at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Home Buyers Seminar

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a Home Buyers Seminar at 6:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Family Science Night

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University’s science and mathematics departments will present the annual HSU Family Science Night from

5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Reynolds Science Center, on 12th Street next to Arkansas Hall. The biology, chemistry, physics and math clubs will provide a variety of fun demonstrations and activities for children. Henderson faculty and representatives from the STEM Center will also be available. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Shannon Clardy, associate professor of physics, at clardys@hsu.edu.

Oct. 25

Kids Meet!

BRYANT — Children ages 5 to 7 are invited to Kids Meet! at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The event will feature a martial arts instructor who will teach beginning moves and discuss anti-bullying. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

LOL Book Club

BENTON — Children in the third through fifth grades are invited to the LOL Book Club at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Oct. 25 and Oct. 27

Morning Walking Club

BENTON — The Morning Walking Club will meet at 8 a.m. both days at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Oct. 26

Tweens/Teens Imagine!

BRYANT — Youth in the third through 12th grades are invited to make a Halloween costume at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Drama Teens

BENTON — Teens ages 13 to 18 are invited to Drama Teens at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will learn how to act, direct and make costumes and set pieces. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BENTON — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Musical Theater Recital

ARKADELPHIA — Hannah Hines and Cody Walls will present their senior musical theater recital at 7:30 p.m. in Ouachita Baptist University’s McBeth Recital Hall in the Mabee Fine Arts Center. The recital is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Ouachita’s School of Fine Arts at (870) 245-5129.

Civitan Services Murder-Mystery Dinner

BENTON — Civitan Services will present its annual murder-mystery dinner at 6 p.m. at the Benton Event Center, 17322 Interstate 30 N. Tickets are $75 each or $700 for a table for 10 and may be purchased online at civitanservices.com. For more information, call Civitan Services at (501) 776-0691.

Oct. 27

Zombie Survival Party

BENTON — Teens ages 13 to 18 are invited to a Zombie Survival Party from 7-10 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Student Recitals

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University will host four student recitals, including senior Rachel Clifton in her senior euphonium recital at 2 p.m.; and Matthew Burns, Hannah Hill and Cedar Valdez in their sophomore vocal recitals at 11 a.m. All will take place in Ouachita’s McBeth Recital Hall in the Mabee Fine Arts Center. The recitals are free and open to the public. For more information, contact OBU’s School of Fine Arts at (870) 245-5129.

Ongoing

Small Works On Paper Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University’s Department of Visual Arts will host its Small Works on Paper exhibit through Friday in the Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5129.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Merry Mixers Dance Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Merry Mixers Dance Club meets at 7:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month, September through May, in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be held at 7 p.m. before dances begin. Admission is $10 per person, with annual membership packages available for $60 for all nine dances. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

HOT SPRINGS — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets at 2:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at The Atrium at Serenity Pointe, 2803 Albert Pike Road. For more information, call (501) 844-5161.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Upcoming

Ouachita Wind Ensemble Concert

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Wind Ensemble, directed by Craig Hamilton, Ouachita’s director of bands, will give its fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Jones Performing Arts Center on Ouachita’s campus. The concert is free and open to the public. The concert will also be livestreamed at www.obu.edu/band. For more information, contact Hamilton at hamiltonc@obu.edu or (870) 245-5137.

Saline County Coat Drive

BENTON — The 13th annual coat drive for the Saline County Coat Closet will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Gene Moss Building at Tyndall Park, 913 E. Sevier St., near the high school. The coats that are collected during the drive will be distributed from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the same location. The organization’s goal is to make sure no resident in Saline County is without a coat. For more information, call Lisa Goodrich at (501) 860-6910 or email benton@arprosthetics.com.

Glitz & Garland

BENTON — Glitz & Garland will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Benton Event Center. Merchants from around the country will offer jewelry, children’s clothing and items, accessories, collectibles, clothing, home decor, specialty food and more. Tickets are $5 at the door. Children 12 and younger are free. A Girls Night Out will take place from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 2, and the ticket includes admission to Glitz & Garland. Everett Buick GMC will give away two Buick Encores; raffle tickets are $100 each at the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce or Saline Memorial Hospital. For more information, visit www.glitzandgarland.com or call (501) 776-6746.

Haircuts for Charity

BRYANT — The Art of Men’s Cuts, 5920 Arkansas 5 N., will host its fifth annual charity cuts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19. The business will cut hair free all day, no appointments, walk-ins only, and will accept donations. All donations will go to The Vine and The Branches of Saline County. For more information, call (501) 847-6323.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@ arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.